July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Uralkali:

* Signs new contract with Indian Potash Limited for potash deliveries between August 2017 and June 2018;

* "The contract delivery price for potash fertilisers has been set at as per the market level," Uralkali said in a statement;

* Price set at $240 per tonne, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)