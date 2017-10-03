FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russia's VTB sets buy-out price ahead of VTB 24 merger
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB sets buy-out price ahead of VTB 24 merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - VTB Bank says:

* VTB Bank’s supervisory council made a decision to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Nov. 9.

* The reorganisation of VTB Bank in the form of a merger with its retail unit Bank VTB 24 is on the agenda of the meeting.

* In connection with the merger, the Supervisory Council determined the buy-out price for VTB Bank ordinary shares should be 3.8 kopecks.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 1 preference shares is 1 kopeck.

* The buy-out price for VTB Bank Type 2 preference shares is 10 kopecks. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.