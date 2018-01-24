FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Davos
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Autos
Sport
Entertainment
#Breaking City News
January 24, 2018 / 7:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 considers buying 100 grocery stores in Bashkortostan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* X5 is considering the acquisition of 100 Ufa Grocery Stores located in various cities across the Russian region of Bashkortostan, including 38 stores in Ufa.

* All the stores would be integrated into the Pyaterochka chain.

* X5 has submitted a request to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation to provide its position on the potential transaction.

* The company’s further actions will depend on the position of the FAS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.