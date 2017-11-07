FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's X5 opens Hong Kong office to boost direct imports
November 7, 2017 / 8:26 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 opens Hong Kong office to boost direct imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group says:

* The company has opened a trade representative office in Hong Kong, its first trade representative office abroad, with the aim to increase direct imports.

* The move will help to improve purchasing terms and build up the share of direct imports of fruit, vegetables, seafood and non-food goods.

* X5 is also considering opportunities to establish similar trade offices in Central Asia and Latin America. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

