BRIEF-Russia's Yandex Q2 net income up 69 pct y/y

July 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest internet group Yandex said on Friday:

* Q2 net income 3.5 billion roubles ($59.0 million), up 69 percent y/y, mainly due to foreign exchange gain;

* Q2 adjusted net income 4.0 billion roubles ($67.5 million), up 2 percent y/y;

* Yandex currently expects its rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 18 percent to 21 percent for the full year 2017 compared with previously expected 17-20 percent;

* Q2 revenues 22.1 billion roubles ($374.1 million), up 23 percent y/y;

* Q2 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 7.2 billion roubles ($122.1 million), up 7 percent y/y;

* “We delivered solid results across all business segments in Q2, and I was pleased to see strong growth and profitability in our core business,” said Alexander Shulgin, Chief Operating Officer of Yandex;

* “We expect continued investments in Taxi, e-Commerce, Classifieds, and other new initiatives to drive further growth,” he added; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)