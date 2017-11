Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Announces appointment of Stephen M. King to the company’s board of directors

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc - ‍ with King’s appointment board will be comprised of eight members, seven of whom are independent​

* Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc - ‍king is chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster's Entertainment​