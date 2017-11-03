BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Group says Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc-

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.2 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc - ‍board authorizes new $60 million share repurchase program​

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc qtrly ‍company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.6%​

* Ruth’s Hospitality-new share repurchase program replaces co’s previous $60 million share repurchase program announced in April 2016, which has now been retired​

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures of $20 million to $23 million​

* Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 food and beverage costs of 29.0% to 31.0% of restaurant sales​

* Ruth's Hospitality -on Nov. 2, co entered into agreement to acquire 6 franchised Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants in Hawaii for about $35 million in cash​