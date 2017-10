Oct 9 (Reuters) - River One Resources Limited:

* ‍River One Resources says executed a $500 million prelisting financing term sheet with Milost Global Inc​

* Says financing expected to be comprised of $200 million in equity capital and $300 million in debt​

* Says ‍financing arrangement will be used to fund several strategic projects in coming years

* Says Milost will finance total cost of IPO for company on NASDAQ​