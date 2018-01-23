FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-RVH to fully acquire ladies wear firm through stock swap and says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23(Reuters) - RVH Inc

* Says it plans to fully acquire a Gifu-based ladies wear firm, which is a wholly owed unit of LOVELY QUEEN, through stock swap

* Says one share of the Gifu-based firm will be exchanged for 2,573 shares of the company (2.6 million shares in total), effective Feb. 13

* Says LOVELY QUEEN will increase voting power in the company to 13.2 percent from 0 percent, and will become top shareholder of the company, effective Feb. 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sBFp6K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

