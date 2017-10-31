BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says a number of bases have turned down pay deal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary:
* says over 15 pilot bases have approved new pay deal
* says a number of pilot bases have turned it down
* says would move some aircraft out of some bases if there is industrial action by pilots; says there would be consequences for pilots
* says thinks ancillaries will be a little less buoyant in H2
* says if oil price continues to grow there may be upward pressure on fares next year
* says overall, tends to be bearish on yields as next generation planes come into service
* says has had to discount flights to airports in Catalonia more than usual
* Speaking to conference call with investors after H1 results Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)