October 31, 2017 / 11:31 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says a number of bases have turned down pay deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary:

* says over 15 pilot bases have approved new pay deal

* says a number of pilot bases have turned it down

* says would move some aircraft out of some bases if there is industrial action by pilots; says there would be consequences for pilots

* says thinks ancillaries will be a little less buoyant in H2

* says if oil price continues to grow there may be upward pressure on fares next year

* says overall, tends to be bearish on yields as next generation planes come into service

* says has had to discount flights to airports in Catalonia more than usual

* Speaking to conference call with investors after H1 results Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

