Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc:

* SAYS CUTS NUMBER OF PLANES AT FRANKFURT HAHN AIRPORT TO 4 FROM 5‍​

* SAYS 4 ROUTES WILL BE MOVED TO FRANKFURT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PLOVDIV ROUTE WILL BE CANCELLED FROM MARCH 23

* SAYS PASSANGERS WILL BE INFORMED ABOUT OPTIONS: FULL REFUND OR FREE REBOOKING ONTO ANOTHER FLIGHT Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)