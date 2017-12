BRIEF-Ryanair executive says will consider pilots' demand for local contracts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson, speaking to Reuters:

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER SAYS WILLING TO TALK TO UNIONS ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF LOCAL CONTRACTS FOR PILOTS

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER SAYS AIRLINE HAS NOT PILOT SHORTAGE AND NEVER DID

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER SAYS NO REASON TO THINK COSTS WILL INCREASE AS A RESULT OF UNION RECOGNITION

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER SAYS ‘WE HAVE BEEN PAYING A PREMIUM TO KEEP THE UNIONS OUT’

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER, ASKED IF HE EXPECTS PILOT STRIKES TO BE CALLED OFF, SAID IT WAS ABOUT UNION RECOGNITION AND WE ARE GIVING THEM THAT

* RYANAIR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER SAYS THINKS A PAN-EUROPEAN PILOT BODY UNLIKELY TO BE PRACTICAL, MORE LIKELY TO DEAL DIRECTLY WITH COUNTRY UNIONS