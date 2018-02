BRIEF-Ryanair says has invited cabin crew unions for talks

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc:

* CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER EDDIE WILSON SAYS RATE OF PILOTS LEAVING HAS DECREASED DUE TO 20 PERCENT PAY INCREASE OFFER

* WILSON SAYS HAS HAD NO NOTICE OF STRIKE ACTION FROM PORTUGUESE CABIN CREW UNION

* WILSON SAYS HAS ISSUED INVITES TO CABIN CREW UNIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL, ITALY AND UK TO MEET ON UNION RECOGNITION

* WILSON, ASKED ON LIKELIHOOD OF STRIKE FROM PORTUGAL CABIN CREW, SAYS NEED TO ‘WAIT AND SEE’

* WILSON SAYS 96 PERCENT OF SPANISH PILOTS HAVE ACCEPTED OFFER OF 20 PERCENT PAY INCREASE

* WILSON SAYS HOPEFUL WILL REACH AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN PILOT UNION SOON

* RYANAIR CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER KENNY JACOBS SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR POST-BREXIT SHARE OWNERSHIP AT AGM IN SEPTEMBER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)