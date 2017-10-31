BRIEF-Ryanair says only two of 87 pilot bases have rejected new pay deal

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Ryanair CEO says says only two of 86 bases have so far rejected pay offer; says expects a majority will approve the increases

* Ryanair CEO says ‘plus’ range of fares account for 7 percent of tickets; ahead of schedule on way to 10 percent target in first 5 years

* Ryanair CFO says 90 percent hedged for current financial year at around $490 per metric tonne of fuel; hedged about 1.12 on euro-dollar

* Ryanair CFO says has around 50 percent of H1 of 2019 financial year fuel hedged at similar prices; has 90 percent of currency hedging in place at about 1.15

* Speaking in pre-recorded briefing after release of H1 financial results Source text: here (Reporting By Conor Humphries)