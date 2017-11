Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc

* says to hire 250 people in new IT innovation hub in Madrid

* third digital innovation hub following Dublin and Wroclaw, part of Ryanair’s ambition to become “Amazon of travel”

* roles in backend and frontend development, testing, data analysis, digital experience and social media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)