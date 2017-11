Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryb Education Inc:

* RYB EDUCATION ISSUES FURTHER UPDATE

* RYB EDUCATION INC - ISSUED AN UPDATE FOLLOWING LOCAL POLICE AUTHORITY‘S RELEASE OF A FOLLOW-UP REPORT ON NOV. 28, 2017

* RYB EDUCATION INC - "UNDERSTANDS THAT THERE HAVE BEEN ADDITIONAL PARENT COMPLAINTS REGARDING OTHER RYB-BRANDED KINDERGARTENS"