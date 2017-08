BRIEF-Ryder sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

July 26 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* Ryder reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03 to $4.23

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Ryder System Inc says revised full-year 2017 comparable eps forecast range (non-gaap) of $4.38 to $4.58 versus. Prior forecast of $4.25 to $4.55

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $7.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryder System Inc - ‍full-year 2017 forecast for gross capital expenditures has been revised from $1.97 billion to $1.87 billion​

* Ryder System Inc says remain on track for choicelease fleet growth of 3,500 vehicles for full year

* Ryder System - "we are raising our long-term target for debt to equity from a range of 225pct to 275pct to our historical target range of 250pct to 300pct"

* Ryder System Inc - overall earnings outlook for second half remains on track with prior expectations

* Ryder System -anticipate ryder's used vehicle inventories to be near midpoint of target range by year end, which will better position company for 2018

* Ryder System Inc - in H2 , expect scs results to be impacted primarily by lower automotive production volumes and increased investments in technology

* "our EPS expectation for balance of the year remains unchanged" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: