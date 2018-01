Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc:

* RYDER SYSTEM INC - CO ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL RECORD NET ONE-TIME BENEFIT FROM TAX ACT OF ABOUT $586 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* RYDER-WITH THE TAX ACT, AWARDED 1-TIME CASH BONUS,ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $23 MILLION TO ALL NON-INCENTIVE BONUS ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES EMPLOYED ON DEC 31,2017