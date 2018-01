Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* RYE PATCH GOLD ANNOUNCES FLORIDA CANYON Q4 2017 PRODUCTION

* RYE PATCH GOLD CORP - TOTAL PRECIOUS METAL PRODUCTION FOR Q4 IN FLORIDA CANYON MINE WAS 10,470 OUNCES OF GOLD AND 5,447 OUNCES OF SILVER