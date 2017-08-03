BRIEF-Ryerson reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $875.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $859 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryerson Holding - demand patterns remain generally positive for our key end markets compared to last year, co anticipates conditions to continue into q3
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects its commercial, expense, and inventory management efforts to lead to gross margin stabilization as q3 progresses