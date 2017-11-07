BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly AFFO per diluted share $1.09‍​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

* Q3 total revenue fell 2.6 percent to $264.7 million

* Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue view $268.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly affo per diluted share $1.09‍​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties - ‍raised low end of guidance range for 2017 revpar, net income, adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis, ffo and adjusted ffo​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees fy 2017 ‍net income in a range of $153.5 million to $158.2 million​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - expecting fiscal year 2017 revpar growth in range of 2.5% - 3%​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - ‍continue to expect fiscal year 2017 total revpar growth to be in range of 1% - 2%​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA for entertainment segment in a range of $40.0 million to $42.0 million​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍full year 2017 ffo per diluted share $ 5.17 to $ 5.29​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly ‍REVPAR decrease of 0.6 percent; total revpar decrease of 4.8 percent, compared to Q3 2016​

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA on consolidated basis in a range of $354.0 million to $361.0 million​

* Ryman hospitality properties inc - qtrly FFO per diluted share $1.02‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: