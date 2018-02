Feb 27 (Reuters) - S A L Steel Ltd:

* ENTERED ONE TIME SETTLEMENT WITH INVENT IN RESPECT OF ENTIRE CREDIT FACILITIES AVAILED BY CO; SETTLED AMOUNT TO BE PAID UP TO MARCH 15 2023‍​

* UNION BANK OF INDIA, SBI, STATE BANK OF HYDERABAD, LENDERS ASSIGNED OUTSTANDING DEBTS TO INVENT ASSETS SECURITISATION & RECONSTRUCTION