a month ago
BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission says Dow, Dupont deal approved with conditions
July 5, 2017 / 2:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission says Dow, Dupont deal approved with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Competition Commission South Africa:

* Says Dow, Dupont merger approved with conditions - FB post

* Dow to make available 81 maize hybrids,7 maize inbred lines to 3rd parties for licensing hybrids, inbreds in South Africa

* Dow is required to register Powercore, Enlist biotechnology traits in S.Africa within 2 years of approval of deal

* In relation to insecticides, Dow, Dupont required to divest Dupont's entire insecticide business Source text - (bit.ly/2tQS9fJ) Further company coverage:

