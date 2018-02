Jan 30 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG:

* ISSUES CORPORATE BONDS WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF EUR 150M

* COUPON OF SIX-YEAR-BOND WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE IS 1.75% PER ANNUM

* COUPON OF TWELVE-YEAR-BOND WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE IS 2.875% PER ANNUM