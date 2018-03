Feb 28 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: S IMMO AG: S IMMO INCREASES ITS STAKE IN IMMOFINANZ AG TO APPROXIMATELY 11.82%

‍ACQUIRED 60,000,000 SHARES IN IMMOFINANZ AG FROM SEVERAL SELLERS OFF-MARKET​