July 21 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG:

* ‍HAS SIGNED CONTRACTS FOR SALE OF PROPERTIES "HOCH ZWEI" AND "PLUS ZWEI" TO GERMAN DEKA IMMOBILIEN​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 75M HIGHER THAN INITIAL ACQUISITION PRICE OF S IMMO IN YEAR 2010​