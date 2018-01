Jan 18 (Reuters) - S P Setia Bhd:

* AN ASSOCIATED CO OF S P SETIA ENTERED INTO HEADS OF TERMS WITH PERMODALAN NASIONAL BERHAD AND EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

* DEAL TO EXPLORE TERMS OF POTENTIAL SALE OF ABOUT £1,608 MILLION COMMERCIAL ASSETS DEVELOPED WITHIN PHASE 2 OF BATTERSEA POWER STATION PROJECT