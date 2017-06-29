FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​
June 29, 2017 / 3:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd:

* Intention to conduct placing of new shares, to raise up to 600 million rand of gross proceeds​

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process which will be launched immediately​

* ‍Only public investors will be eligible to participate​

* A division of Absa Bank is acting as sole bookrunner and transaction sponsor in connection with placing​

* ‍Net proceeds of placing will be utilised by company to fund acquisitions and/or capital expenditure​

* ‍timing of closing of book will be at absolute discretion of SA corporate​

* Details of number of placing shares, placing price will be announced as soon as practicable after bookbuild close​

* ‍Application will be made for placing shares to be listed on jse with effect from July 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

