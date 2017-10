Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA:

* ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​

* TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO GENERATE NET CAPITAL GAIN OF 55 MILLION EUROS IN THE RESULTS OF THE BANK FOR FY 2017

* TRANSACTION TO GENERATE 22 BASIS POINTS OF COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1)