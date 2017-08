Aug 3 (Reuters) - SABAF SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 77.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 64.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR THE FULL 2017 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE 150 MILLION EUROS AND PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO 2016

* BOARD APPOINTS PIETRO IOTTI CEO AND GENERAL MANAGER, EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPT 12