Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Clarifies on article titled "Warburg Pincus-backed ESR in talks to buy Singapore's Sabana REIT: sources"

* Manager is currently in discussions with ESR Funds management to explore options in connection with strategic review

* Sabana REIT has not entered into any definitive legally binding agreement with ESR-REIT