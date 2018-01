Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE S$20.4 MILLION VERSUS S$22.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$13.7 MILLION VERSUS S$13.9 MILLION

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT 0.83 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)