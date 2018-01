BRIEF-Sabby Management Reports A 9.99 Pct Stake In Strata Skin Sciences

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Strata Skin Sciences Inc:

* SABBY MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 9.99 PCT STAKE IN STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC AS OF JAN 2 - SEC FILING

* SABBY MANAGEMENT SAYS CHANGE IN THE LEADERSHIP AT STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC‘S BOARD LEVEL MAY BE NECESSARY

* SABBY MANAGEMENT, IN LETTER TO STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, EXPRESS ITS DISSATISFACTION WITH CERTAIN ACTIONS TAKEN BY CO‘S BOARD IN PAST FEW WEEKS

* SABBY MANAGEMENT URGES STRATA SKIN SCIENCES BOARD TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE BY JAN 22, ON ITS EXPLORATION OF ITS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES