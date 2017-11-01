BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc
* Sabra reports third quarter 2017 results and improved balance sheet with leverage lowered to 4.79x; increases quarterly common stock dividend by 5%; reports smooth integration of CCP and subsequent investments; reaffirms 2017 and 2018 guidance
* Quarterly ffo earnings per share $0.34
* Quarterly normalized FFO per share $0.63
* Quarterly affo earnings per share $0.56
* Quarterly normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.60
* Quarterly total revenues of $111.8 million versus $61.9 million