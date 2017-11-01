FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 11:08 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Sabra Health Care REIT reports Q3 ‍FFO earnings per share of $0.34​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

* Sabra reports third quarter 2017 results and improved balance sheet with leverage lowered to 4.79x; increases quarterly common stock dividend by 5%; reports smooth integration of CCP and subsequent investments; reaffirms 2017 and 2018 guidance

* Quarterly ‍ffo earnings per share $0.34​

* Quarterly ‍normalized FFO per share $0.63​

* Quarterly ‍affo earnings per share $0.56​

* Quarterly ‍normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.60​

* Quarterly ‍total revenues of $111.8 million versus $61.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

