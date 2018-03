March 2 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp:

* SABRE ANNOUNCES TERM LOAN B REFINANCING

* SABRE CORP - ‍REFINANCING OF TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, RESULTING IN REDUCTION OF INTEREST RATE​

* SABRE CORP - ‍INCURRED NO ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS AS RESULT OF REFINANCING​

* SABRE CORP - REFINANCING INCLUDED APPLICATION OF PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.88 BILLION REPLACEMENT TERM LOAN B FACILITY