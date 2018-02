BRIEF-Sabre Corp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.30

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* CONSOLIDATED FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE INCREASED 6.3% TO $881.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $829.6 MILLION IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28, REVENUE VIEW $863.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34-$1.48‍​

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3,685 MILLION TO $3,765 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP CAPITAL EXPENDITURE $305 MILLION TO $325 MLN‍​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $3.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $390 MILLION

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ABOUT 24% IN 2018​

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO'S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ABOUT 24% IN 2018​

* SABRE SAYS ‍2018 TAX RATE REDUCTION EXPECTED TO RAISE NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS BY ABOUT $0.12 IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF ADOPTING ASC 606​