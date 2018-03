March 2 (Reuters) - Sabvest Ltd:

* FY ‍HEPS INCREASED TO A RECORD 1 517,3 CENTS AND NAV PER SHARE INCREASED BY 39,5% TO A NEW HIGH OF 5 085 CENTS PER SHARE​

* NORMAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR INCREASED BY 10,9% TO 61 CENTS PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 100 CENTS PER SHARE WAS DECLARED