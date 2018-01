Jan 15 (Reuters) - SAETA YIELD SA:

* CONFIRMS POTENTIAL INTEREST FROM AN AFFILIATE OF BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

* SAYS NO FINAL DECISION IN THIS REGARD HAS BEEN TAKEN SO FAR

* THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OR ANY OF AFFILIATES, WILL LAUNCH TENDER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)