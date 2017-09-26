FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 26, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings' unit enters into first amended and restated credit and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration Holdings says ‍on September 22, 2017, unit entered into first amended and restated credit and security agreement​ - SEC filing

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - New credit agreement provides for up to $16.0 million in borrowings secured primarily by borrower’s north american assets

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - ‍Credit facility will mature on January 2, 2020 , unless terminated earlier​ Source text:[bit.ly/2hxE7qK] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.