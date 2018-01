BRIEF-SAF-Holland Expands In China

Jan 8 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* ‍RECEIVED A MILESTONE ORDER FROM CHINESE TRANSPORTATION VEHICLE AND TRAILER MANUFACTURER CHANGJIU​

* ‍SALES OF AROUND EUR 15 MILLION ARE EXPECTED IN 2018 UNDER THIS AGREEMENT​

* ‍PLANS TO NEARLY TRIPLE ITS SALES IN CHINA TO WELL ABOVE EUR 100 MILLION BY 2020​

* DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND EXPANDS IN CHINA: RECEIVES MAJOR ORDER FOR AXLE AND SUSPENSION SYSTEMS AND INVESTS IN NEW PRODUCTION CENTER