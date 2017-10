Oct 3 (Reuters) - Safe Bulkers Inc:

* Safe Bulkers Inc - ‍refinances US$74.9 million loan facilities resulting to debt write off of us$8.3 million​

* Safe Bulkers - ‍has refinanced US$74.9 million loans outstanding, with a new loan facility of US$49.6 million and cash on hand of US$17.0 million​