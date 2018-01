Jan 15 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS REPORTS STRONG GROWTH OF 37% IN ITS 2017 ADJUSTED REVENUES

* FY REVENUE EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT END DEC EUR ‍​ 3.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)