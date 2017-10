Oct 9 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS: VERY STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 2017: +63%

* ‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUES CAME TO EUR 686 THOUSAND​

* CASH POSITION AT SEPT 30 EUR ‍5.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WILL BE ABLE TO STEP UP DIRECT MARKETING OF ITS PRODUCTS AND ALSO EXPAND ITS NETWORK OF DISTRIBUTORS AND ITS SALES COVERAGE​