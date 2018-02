BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Issues Statement

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ISSUES STATEMENT

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS FROM SIERRA CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P. AND YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-‍NEITHER SIERRA NOR YAKIRA PROVIDED ANY “NEW, CREDIBLE AND ACTIONABLE IDEAS FOR ENHANCING VALUE FOR ALL SAFEGUARD SHAREHOLDERS”​

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS - IS REVIEWING A NUMBER OF POTENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR BOARD, INCLUDING THOSE CANDIDATES SUGGESTED BY SIERRA AND YAKIRA​

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS - AS PART OF PLAN TO STREAMLINE ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE,CO CEASED DEPLOYMENT OF CAPITAL INTO NEW PARTNER COMPANY OPPORTUNITIES