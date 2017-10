BRIEF-Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC:

* ‍GROUP REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW BY 12.5%​

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE​

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE CLOSING OCCUPANCY OF 76.0% (UP 1.2 PPTS ON Q3 2016)​

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE STORAGE RATE IN Q3 IN CER 1 GREW 0.8%​

* ‍REFLECTING NORMAL INDUSTRY TRADING PATTERNS, WE ANTICIPATE A REDUCTION IN OCCUPANCY IN Q4 COMPARED TO Q3​

* ‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​