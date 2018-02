Feb 15 (Reuters) - Safety Income & Growth Inc:

* SAFETY, INCOME & GROWTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.05‍​

* SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC - QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.06