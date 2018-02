Feb 16 (Reuters) - SAFILO GROUP SPA:

* CEO LUISA DELGADO RESIGNS, EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 28

* BOARD AND DELGADO HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE THE CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP

* BOARD HAS GRANTED INTERIM POWERS TO CHAIRMAN EUGENIO RAZELLI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)