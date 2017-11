Nov 8 (Reuters) - SAFILO GROUP SPA:

* Q3 EBITDA EUR ‍​14.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET SALES EUR 245.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 288.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 15.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q3 OPERATIONS AND DELIVERY PERFORMANCE IN PADUA DC CONFIRMED RETURN TO NORMAL ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)