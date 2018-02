Feb 20 (Reuters) - Safmar Financial Investments:

* SAYS BOARD DECIDES TO BUY NPF DOVERIE

* SAYS IF DEAL IS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS, NPF DOVERIE IS TO BE MERGED WITH NPF SAFMAR

* AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION OF ITS PENSION BUSSINESS NPF-MOSPROMSTROY-FOND IS PLANNED TO BE MERGED TO NPF SAFMAR Source text: bit.ly/2Gv8I38

