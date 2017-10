Sept 15 (Reuters) - SOUTH AFRICA‘S PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION:‍

* “BOARD EXPRESSED ITS CONFIDENCE IN ABILITY AND INTEGRITY OF CEO, DR DANIEL MATJILA, MANAGEMENT AND STAFF OF PIC”​

* ‍CEO PROVIDED DETAILED DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE OF DECISIONS MADE BY PIC

* ‍FOLLOWING DELIBERATION BY BOARD ON ALLEGATIONS AND REPRESENTATIONS, BOARD ACCEPTED REPRESENTATIONS OF CEO​

* ‍BOARD MANDATED INTERNAL AUDIT DIVISION OF PIC TO INDEPENDENTLY REVIEW REPRESENTATIONS MADE BY CEO​